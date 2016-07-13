TPD responds after person on bike hit by car on Berdan - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD responds after person on bike hit by car on Berdan

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police respond after a person riding a bike is hit by a car. 

It happened Wednesday morning on Berdan and N. Detroit. 

Both police and EMS were on scene. 

One person has been take to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. 

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly