TFD responds to small fire at Washington Junior High - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TFD responds to small fire at Washington Junior High

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Fire responded to a reported fire at Washington Junior High School Wednesday. 

The building was evacuated. 

WTOL 11 is told it was a blower motor fire in the gym. No damage was sustained. 

Construction workers and a few employees were inside school at the time. They now must wait for an all clear to go back in. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly