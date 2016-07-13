Mom and live-in boyfriend arrested; girl claims abuse

Toledo police are investigating an alleged case of child abuse involving a girl and a mom's live-in boyfriend.

Police arrested Jamille Kinnebrew, 31, early Wednesday morning at a house on the 1400 block of Walbridge Avenue in south Toledo. He's charged with assault, domestic violence and unlawful restraint, among several other charges.

According to documents obtained by WTOL 11 News, the victim's biological father contacted police after his daughter told him that Kinnebrew was beating her with a belt. When officers got to the house, they say Kinnebrew wouldn't let them talk to the girl, whose age is still unknown. Police say they saw a girl in a window and she appeared to be in distress, so they broke down the door to get inside.

Investigators say the girl had injuries that were consistent with being beaten with a belt and she also had redness and scratches on her arms, which she says Kinnebrew caused.

The victim's mom, Terri Grier, was arrested after detectives say she lied and tried to cover up her live-in boyfriend's alleged actions. She's charged with child endangering.

It's unknown how long the alleged abuse has been going on or how severe the girl's injuries are.

Local advocates for abused children say incidents of violence like this can have a lasting impact.

"The detrimental impact of these incidents can have long lasting ... mental health issues, depression and suicide," said Casandra Durfey,a domestic violence program supervisor at Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center.

The counselors at the prevention center say the cycle of abuse can only be stopped if you help the child talk about and work through the violent incident and reassure them it is not their fault.

In court Wednesday, bond was set at $25,000 for Kinnebrew and $5,000 for Grier.

If you have a child or know of a child who has experienced or witnessed abuse, you can access the crisis hotline at 419-292-2927.

