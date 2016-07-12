TPD: One dead, another injured in central Toledo shooting

Toledo police are now investigating a shooting in central Toledo.

It happened near the intersection of Fernwood and Wells.

Police say they got the call around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on scene, they found two men shot, 39-year-old Tony Ferguson and 25-year-old Kei'Andre Pirtle.

Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene. Pirtle appeared to be shot twice and was taken to Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital.

It is unclear how the shooting started.

No arrests have been made.

Lt. Joe Heffernan said Toledo police are looking for leads and asking anyone with information to come forward.

"The motive is unclear at this time. We don't have any suspects; we're busy trying to talk to people in that area."

This is the twelfth homicide reported in Toledo in 2016.

"We're going to do our best to figure out who did this so we can put a stop to the violence," Lt. Heffernan said.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

