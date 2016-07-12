Fresh off big win at CordeValle, Brittany Lang looks forward to Marathon Classic

It was a week to remember for Brittany Lang, as she became the U.S. Open Champion. Lang pulled all of her talent together, pulling off her biggest win Last week at CordeValle.

"I'm really proud of myself for what I did last week. Mentally, I know I'm strong, and I know I can do it now. I've just known I have a lot of physical talent, but now I've been working on my mental game and now I know I can do it. So, hopefully, I hope it will give me a lot more momentum," said Lang.

Taking that momentum to one of her favorite stops on the tour, Northwest Ohio always brings back good memories. But the memories of winning her first major title are still at the front of her mind.

"Winning the US Open has always been a dream. It was a fairytale day. Dream come true. Literally, overnight, my life and career changed massively,” said Lang.

She will be one of the headline groups on Thursday for the first round.

