Apps like Pokemon Go gather info about you, check privacy policy

It's the latest craze hitting the country - Pokemon Go. But before you 'catch them all,' check out the privacy policy.

Pokemon Go is not the only app out there asking to gather information about you, as different apps want access to different things.

Instead of bypassing the boring privacy policy screen on the way to your new phone app, Matt Junod, University of Toledo information security officer, says you should read it.

"They're going to be bound to handle your data by whatever is in that privacy policy," said Junod.

So what does that mean - your data? Junod says apps will ask permission to do things like access your camera, your text message history, and websites you've visited.

"And you don't need it to do that, or if you don't want it to do that, you know, you probably don't want to install the app," said Junod.

When looking through Pokemon Go's privacy policy, the app asks to know things like your email address, date of birth, the website you were on before you launched their app, and your location while using the app, with the possibility of sharing your location with other people playing the game.

Junod says these requests aren't out of the ordinary; it's really up to what you are comfortable sharing.

"Every application lives in its own sandbox, the only tools in the sandbox are the ones that you allow to be in there, right?" said Junod. "If the app is asking for a shovel, you still have to authorize the shovel to be in the sandbox."

Of course, saying 'no' could mean you won't have full access to the app and its services.

The privacy policy says parents looking to create a Pokemon Go account for their children under the age of 13 must register with the Pokemon Company International Inc. before creating an account.

To verify that your child is yours, they ask for the sum of the first and last digits of your social security number, your name, date of birth, and street address.

