LPGA raises money for Ronald McDonald House, other charities

Since the inception of the LPGA Marathon Classic tournament in 1984, $9.2 million has been raised and distributed to more than 150 charities throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

The Ronald McDonald House is one of the charities that has benefited with $1.5 million toward helping families stay together while a loved one is hospitalized.

"Our relationship with the Ronald McDonald House goes back to the first year. They were able to underwrite our first two tournaments and that was critical to get us off the ground," said Judd Silverman, tournament director. "If they wouldn't have stepped up to do that, we would have never had tournament number one. So it's been a great relationship with that we've had with the McDonald's restaurant, franchise owners and, of course, the Ronald McDonald House."

This partnership is especially important to the Miesse family, who's youngest daughter undergoes treatment frequently away from home.

Morgan Miesse, 21, is the youngest of four kids.

She says she was perfectly healthy when she was growing up, like her siblings, and stubborn, like most teenagers.

But shortly into her freshman year, something unthinkable happened.

"I ended up having a stroke and I was blind in both eyes for two hours," Miesse said.

Miesse says she regained sight in her right eye but vision in her left never came back.

Besides affecting her sight, the stroke also triggered all her dormant mutant family genes including mitochondria, EDS and dysautonomia, part of it known as POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

She now weighs approximately 80 pounds. Her stomach is shut down and all her food and medications are delivered through two tubes that are permanently attached to her body.

There’s no cure and the outlook is daunting.

“It means that the illnesses that I have are shutting down every part of my body," she said. "It tears your body apart from the inside out and you just have to deal with it because there’s no treatment."

Miesse almost died last summer of an infection. She coded, but the doctors revived her and put her in ICU.

She says that she has befriended seven people with the same illness, and of those seven, five have died just this past year - making her one of two still alive.

Although she was advised not to pursue online classes, Miesse was persistent in her goal of achieving a high school diploma and continued them until she graduated.

She worried that family members were sacrificing too much to be with her.

"I feel like a burden. I can't do anything, so they support me," she said. "I want them to have a place to come and stay because, for me, that's my biggest worry, even over my health."

Her mother, Audrey says she does what she has to do so she can be at her daughter's side.

"There’s been times where I have slept in my car, where I have made the three-hour commute back and forth, and that was really hard because I worried," she said. "You make the best of it, you do what you have to do. You sleep in your car. You do whatever you have to do."

"The partnership with the golf tournament is invaluable," said Chad Bringman, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio. "It obviously supports our day-to-day operations, so it's a big part that way, but also it's just a big part of Toledo, and we fell we're a big part of Toledo, so that partnership is extremely important to us."

While the tournament means so much to the golfers, spectators and others involved, the Miesse family says it means more than those people will ever know.

"I can't express how much it means to me," Morgan Miesse said. "It's not only for me, but my family as well. This gave a place to have food and a shower and a warm bed. And it gives me a place where I don't have to go sit in a nursing home to finish treatment, because no one wants to do that... You cannot even explain the gratitude. You can never repay anyone for it. And you can never say 'thank you' enough."

