Friends help raise money for teen who died in rollover accident

Family and friends gathered to remember a Wood County teen. Daimyen Bayless, 13, was in a rollover accident with a group of teens after they went joyriding on the Fourth of July.

On Sunday, he died from his injuries. Right now that accident is still under investigation.

Tuesday evening everyone had the chance to mourn and remember the teen together.

Family and friends describe the teen and funny and kindhearted.

"I want people to remember the funny and nice side of Daimyen," said best friend Danial Vollmar. "He was a character. He would always keep everybody laughing," said aunt Heather Scholl.

Family members still can't believe he's gone.

"The whole him passing thing, someone messaged me and I was like what, you're lying. and then I found out on Instagram and then I just lost it," said Daniel. "I have no idea where I am because I'm in denial. I think he's going to be there. I'm angry at how it happened," said friend Lillie Luce.

As a way to remember Daimyen, everyone had the chance to leave a heartfelt message on a sign, put a picture a box, or let go of a balloon in his memory.

But along with remembering the teen, the event was also a fundraiser for the family to help pay for his funeral expenses.

His friend Lillie was the one behind the idea. She says so far it's been successful.

"I'm just really happy for him because obviously that means everybody loved him," said Lillie.

For more information on funeral arrangements and how to donate, check out the gofundme page.



