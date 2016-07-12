Marathon Classic kicks off big week with gala

A big night for the Marathon Classic as people from all over gather at the Seagate Centre for the annual Gala.

WTOL’s own Jerry Anderson hosted the live auction, while Dan Cummins introduced the Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasting team.

Two of the three members will be playing in the Marathon Classic starting on Wednesday.

The gala is shining a light on all the sponsors who have given time and money to get the LPGA going.

Another big highlight is the NBA Championship trophy which take center stage at the gala and will be on site at the LPGA all week.

