Tee Times for Marathon Classic - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tee Times for Marathon Classic

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

The first round of the LPGA Marathon Classic will start Thursday morning at Highland Meadows. 

Here's a look at the tee times: 

Follow all our Classic coverage here

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly