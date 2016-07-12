Lt. Governor talks algae, GOP convention as officials set sail on Lake Erie

Elected officials took a boat ride along Lake Erie in Port Clinton Tuesday for the annual Fish Ohio Day. Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor took the time to recognize the importance of the fishing industry on Lake Erie, while also gearing up for the GOP convention in Cleveland.

She said it's a relief that NOAA's algae bloom forecast last week predicted a much less severe bloom than last year.

“We took a bottle, an empty bottle of water and dipped it down in there and pulled some water out and it looked great, the water looked great, the fish looked great,” said Lt. Governor Taylor.

For the Republican National Convention next week, Taylor said the Secret Service and state highway patrol are working with local police to secure the convention site.

“When things happen like what happened unfortunately in Dallas last week, you have to go back and think about it. Okay, are we prepared for what we could possibly anticipate and I think the answer is yes,” said Taylor.

She is a delegate to the convention and is required by law to back Governor Kasich for President in the first round. But it could be over, she says, by the end of that round.

When asked by WTOL’s Tim Miller is she will support Donald Trump if he is nominated in Cleveland, Taylor says, “Well I'm going to wait to get through the convention and wait for the vote to come.”

She says Governor Kasich will be in Cleveland for convention-related events, but it's still unclear if he will actually step foot in the arena.

Kasich of course has not yet endorsed former rival, Donald Trump.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.