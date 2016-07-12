Lucas County commissioners discuss plan to sell Hotel Seagate to developer

Tuesday, Lucas County Commissioners talked about the future of the Hotel Seagate at the board's regular meeting.

The former hotel was undergoing the demolition process last year when work stopped.

Now, The County plans to sell it to a developer, who will turn into another hotel.

“We're not in a real hurry to make a decision on this, because it's such an important decision. We think that is the most prominent corner of downtown Toledo now with the ProMedica development, and we want to make sure we get it right,” said Pete Gerken, Lucas County Commissioner.

Commissioners tell WTOL they’re getting a lot of interest, but they have not settled on one choice yet.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.