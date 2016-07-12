Call 11 for Action: East Toledo neighbors sick of old library site

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

The library can be a place to learn, to do research, or just relax, but a closed-down branch is causing neighbors a lot of stress. They contacted Call 11 For Action to get something done about the problem at Main Street and Greenwood.

The building used to be the city's east side library branch until it closed in 2007 for the new Locke branch on Miami Street.

WTOL 11 crews were shocked at how bad the building looked, especially where the entrance used to be.

One of the biggest problems is weeds with cotton-like endings that are growing out of control and flying all around.

You can barely tell this used to be a library branch.

A neighbor across the street got a hold of Call 11 For Action when the weeds and high grass just got worse and worse. WTOL found high grass all around the property and even mattresses dumped in the parking lot in the back.

Neighbors say they have called to complain about the condition and no one has come out.

WTOL's Tim Miller contacted the Mayor's office and they discovered this is a city-owned property. A spokesperson said sometimes even their own properties fall through the cracks and they are trying to make improvements on keeping track of them.

“It should be taken care of," said neighbor Jack Stults. "I got kids, grand kids you know and it should be, they shouldn't have to be, their ball comes over here and it takes them forever to find the ball because it's such a mess.”

The Mayor's office contacted the Division of Code Enforcement and Commissioner Cindy Geronimo said they'll get a crew out there Tuesday to clean it up. After checking later Tuesday afternoon, we noticed a crew had not arrived yet.

The Mayor's office said it didn't have any records of neighbors calling this in. The city encourages them and everyone else to contact Engage Toledo at (419) 936-2020 if they see a problem property.

WTOL will be staying on top of this issue and will show you the results after the site has been cleaned up.

