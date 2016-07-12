TPD shed light on Dallas police shooting during crime prevention picnic

The Toledo Police Department are working to bridge the gap between officers and our community.

The department hosted its annual crime prevention picnic Tuesday, shedding light on the recent shootings in Dallas.

A moment of silence was held at Ottawa Park for the five officers who were shot and killed last week in Dallas.

“It's important for us as police officers to interact with kids and adults, but kids will look at us like the good guys,” said Sgt. Greg Mahlman of the Toledo Police Department.

More than 15 officer interacted with hundreds of kids. The officers cooked, did face paintings and even hosted a talent show.

“I think it's actually pretty fun that you get a chance to know the police of Toledo and how the people are,” said Lataiz Stribling Jr.

The event is full of food, fun and music, but it’s most important feature is bringing everyone together, especially during a time when police and community relations are a hot topic.

“We are on your side. We are here for you. We are for society to be a better place to live,” said Sgt. Mahlman.

