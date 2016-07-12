Lucas County Fair offers free admission

The Lucas County Fair is in full swing for its 158th year, and people can even enjoy the fun for free!

From July 12 to 14, people will be get in free between from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The fair includes all the usual attractions like games, rides and delicious food for the whole family.

Advanced discount tickets for the fair are available at The Anderson’s General Stores in Customer Service.

Find more information on the fair here.

