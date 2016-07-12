From the Glass City and beyond, AAA urges all Pokemon Masters to be careful

Across the nation and right here in the glass city, the Pokemon Go fascination continues to take over.

WTOL spotted a group of Pokemon Trainers overnight who ended up in front of Hensville. One man was so into the game he forgot to wear shoes.

“You know, you just got to come out to where the Pokemon are whether you got shoes on or not. I've been playing this since about six o'clock and it's now three in the morning,” said Alix Gargac.

“There’s a lot of rare Pokemon down here. I caught a Pikachu, Drowzee, and other different things. It’s really interesting, for real," said Dorian Vance.

In just one week smart phone owners have transformed into Pokemon Masters, thanks to the highly anticipated game Pokemon Go!

The clever free update to the game played in the 1990s on the Nintendo Gameboy has already surpassed Tinder and Spotify, clinching the number one download.

The game uses smart phones running GPS to see Pokemon through their phones which can be captured. Get more power and move up levels as you compete with one of three teams to capture Pokemon and claim as many “Gyms” for your team as you can.

But Pokemon Masters be careful! Bob Kazmierczak, AAA Spokesperson, says Pokemon Go is a game, driving is not!

Evidence has surfaced showing that drivers have been using the highly-addictive game behind the wheel.

“Playing games while driving is a distraction just like sending or reading a text while driving. Put your phone down while behind the wheel. Pokemon Go is designed for walkers. If you’re driving, don’t play. One quick text or glance to see the next Pokéstop could end up causing a crash or worse - costing you or someone else their life."

Not a driver? Don’t worry, you’re still at risk. Even pedestrians put themselves in harm’s way when they play the game instead of watching where they’re going.

“The popularity of an app that is distracting to both drivers and pedestrians puts everyone at increased risk, said Kazmierczak.

To all of the Pokemon Trainers in the area, catch this:

Don’t forget to be safe, and ‘Catch em All’ responsibly.

