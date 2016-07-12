Two arrested after undercover heroin operation

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo police arrested two people Tuesday following a six-month drug trafficking operation.

Over the last six months, police say they have bought heroin and/or fentanyl 52 different times while undercover. The leads came from interviews conducted by the DART team with people who have overdosed on the drugs.

As a result of the operation, 22 people will face charges as part of a 62-count indictment.

On Tuesday, three east Toledo locations were searched based on information obtained in the operation:

1727 Nevada

328 Willard

429 Arden

Officers also arrested two people, 27-year-old James Reditt aka "Mike Mike" and 33-year-old Trerrell Mitchell during the searches. It's unclear what charges they will face.

The Toledo Police Department was assisted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in the raids.

Police are expected to release more details of the operation at a press conference on Wednesday, July 13 at 3 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.