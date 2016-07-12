Two arrested after undercover heroin operation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two arrested after undercover heroin operation

By Kate Albright
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police arrested two people Tuesday following a six-month drug trafficking operation.

Over the last six months, police say they have bought heroin and/or fentanyl 52 different times while undercover. The leads came from interviews conducted by the DART team with people who have overdosed on the drugs. 

As a result of the operation, 22 people will face charges as part of a 62-count indictment.

On Tuesday, three east Toledo locations were searched based on information obtained in the operation: 

  • 1727 Nevada
  • 328 Willard
  • 429 Arden

Officers also arrested two people, 27-year-old James Reditt aka "Mike Mike" and 33-year-old Trerrell Mitchell during the searches. It's unclear what charges they will face. 

The Toledo Police Department was assisted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in the raids. 

Police are expected to release more details of the operation at a press conference on Wednesday, July 13 at 3 p.m.

