Oregon police search for man using stolen credit cards from burglary

Oregon police need your help identifying a man who used stolen credit cards from a home robbery. 

Police say during overnight hours between June 30 and July 1, a home on the 2500 block of Olivewood was burglarized. 

The man in these pictures used a stolen credit card from that burglary to make purchases at a convenience store in east Toledo. 

If you know who the man in the photo is, call Detective Larry George at 419- 698- 7061.

