Clinton Campaign Volunteer: Sander's endorsement means others will follow suit

A major endorsement for Hillary Clinton's campaign, Tuesday. After nearly a year of competing against her, Bernie Sanders is now putting his support behind her.

There was a lot of excitement at the Hillary Clinton campaign headquarters in downtown Toledo following Bernie Sanders's announcement.

A Bernie-turned-Clinton supporter tells WTOL 11 the endorsement, will help unify the party.

"I caught onto the 'Bern' pretty early. I was really drawn by his optimism and his message," says Michael Medlen, volunteer for the Clinton campaign in downtown Toledo.

As the delegates started slipping away and he started paying closer attention to Clinton, he knew his vote would be going to Clinton in November.

Medlen thinks Sanders' endorsement of Clinton, means many others will follow suit, as Clinton has already begun to take on some of Sanders's ideas.

"The college tuition, she's brought that in. I know her stance on the trade agreements has been influenced by him so I think she's definitely taking notice," says Medlen.

Although no announcement has been made yet, Medlen says he's heard from Bernie supporters that they'd like to see Hillary Clinton choose Elizabeth Warren as her running mate.



