Father, son accused of holding 13-year-old captive in basement ask for new attorneys

Tempers flared in the courtroom Tuesday as the two men accused of holding a 13-year-old girl hostage in the basement of a north Toledo home faced a judge.

Timothy and Esten Ciboro are accused of chaining the young girl to a pole in the basement of their home on Noble Street for over a year. In May, she managed to escape and was found wandering around the Port Authority building downtown.

In court Tuesday, Timothy Ciboro asked for his attorney to be removed from the case.

"Your honor, it's very clear and obvious that both the attorney John Thebes, this court, Judge Linda J Jennings, are conspiring with Julia R Bates, the prosecuting attorney, all wrapped around false charges," said Timothy.

Esten Ciboro is also asking for a new attorney.

The judge denied the request, saying it was too early in the case to dismiss Ciboro's attorney.

"You may very well be not-guilty, I have no idea. And that is what a trial is for," said judge Linda Jennings.

The Ciboros are expected back in court for a pre-trial hearing on July 21.

They are currently being held on a $1.1 million bond.

