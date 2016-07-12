No charges pursued in 1999 trash compactor death of Fremont man

A Sandusky County Grand Jury will not pursue murder charges in the 1999 death of a Fremont man.

According to Fremont police, Lee Naus, 21, ended up in a dumpster right outside of Bud's Tavern. His body was found after being crushed by a trash compactor.

The death was eventually ruled an accident, and no charges were filed.

Then, in May 2015, an anonymous tip led investigators to reopen the case.

“That guy passed out at a bar, and they put him in a dumpster as a practical joke, not thinking anything would happen, and everything got buried,” the tipster said on the call to the Sandusky Register.

The caller went on to accuse a Sandusky County deputy and another man of placing Naus in the dumpster as a practical joke.

Derek W. DeVine was appointed special prosecutor in April 2016 to review the case.

On Tuesday, he ruled that no charges would be sought in Naus’ death.

Read full grand jury report here:

“We have rumors of a prank, but even if they were true, the potential charge with be negligent homicide,” said DeVine. “The statute of limitations has long ago run for such a misdemeanor charge.”

The 2015/2016 investigation also found no evidence of a cover-up by the Fremont Police Department.

“After reviewing the entire matter… it was clear to me that the matter had been investigated thoroughly, and that there was no conflict of interest that necessitated an independent investigatory agency,” said DeVine.

The grand jury voted unanimously to close the case.

“This is the end of the criminal investigation into the death of Lee Naus,” said DeVine. “I hope that the family and friends of Mr. Naus find some solace in knowing that the investigation is over.”

Read more about the case here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.