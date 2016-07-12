WATCH LIVE: Memorial for slain Dallas officers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A memorial service for the five slain Dallas police officers is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. It's scheduled to last at least an hour. 

President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush and Dallas Police Chief David Brown are expected to speak.

