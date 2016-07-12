3 rescued after boats collide

Three people were rescued Monday after two boats collide in Rossford.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Rossford Marina.

According to Rossford Fire and Rescue, crews were undergoing a drill on the water when they heard people screaming for help nearby.

Crews immediately responded. They were assisted by Perrysburg City Fire, Perrysburg Twp. Fire and EMS, Toledo Fire and Rescue, as well as USCG Station Toledo and Flying Doc U51.

Three people were rescued in total. Two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

