Bond set for woman arrested for shooting outside Bretz Nightclub

The woman accused of shooting and critically injuring a woman outside of a nightclub in Uptown Toledo faced a judge. 

Hazel Powell is charged with felonious assault for shooting Caprize Morrow. 

Morrow was shot outside of Bretz Nightclub on Adams Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday. She is now in critical condition at Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital. 

On Tuesday, Powell appeared in Toledo Municipal Court, where her bond was set at $75,000. 

