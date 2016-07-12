Crash closes SB I-75 at SR 18 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crash closes SB I-75 at SR 18

(Source: ODOT) (Source: ODOT)
(WTOL) -

A crash on SB I-75 at SR 18 has closed the roadway. 

Driver should avoid the area. 

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly