Dress up as a cow and get FREE chicken from Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A fans rejoice! Tuesday is the 12th annual Cow Appreciation Day, and in honor of the holiday the popular restaurant chain is offering a FREE entree to anyone dressed up as a cow.

Adult customers can either go all out, head to hoof, or simply sport a cow-spotted accessory and receive an entree of their choice; Original Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap or Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit. Children is a cow costume will receive a FREE Kid's Meal.

“Cow Appreciation Day is the one day where it’s okay to dress ‘udderly’ crazy and get rewarded for it,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “The event also affords our guests the chance to explore our menu, whether they want to try some of our newer, healthier menu options, such as our Grilled Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets, or go with a classic favorite like our Original Chicken Sandwich and Chicken Nuggets.”

The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will last from store opening through 7 p.m.

Click here to learn more. Share your cow inspired costumes on social media by using the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay.

