Who's Eating Our Jail?

Pens, paper clips and staples. They sound like office supplies to you and I, but to inmates at the Lucas County Jail, these items are seen as opportunities to get attention... and a day away from being behind bars.

It's a dangerous problem correction facilities across the country are facing. And it's costing tax payers thousands.

"Some have been removed through their throat, but some have had items surgically removed," said Major John Sylvester, Lucas County Sheriff's Office. "And that is a huge bill."

