76-year-old dies in fatal crash on SR 18 in Seneca County

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Seneca County.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday on SR 18 near TR 101 in Loudon Township.

Troopers say 22-year-old Keith Gottfried, of Upper Sandusky, was traveling westbound on SR 18 when a tire blew on his truck causing it to turn left of center and strike another vehicle head-on. The driver of that car, 76-year-old Carol Engle, of Tiffin, was pronounced dead at the scene. Gottfried suffered only minor injures.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.