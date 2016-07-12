76-year-old dies in fatal crash on SR 18 in Seneca County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

76-year-old dies in fatal crash on SR 18 in Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Seneca County. 

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday on SR 18 near TR 101 in Loudon Township. 

Troopers say 22-year-old Keith Gottfried, of Upper Sandusky, was traveling westbound on SR 18 when a tire blew on his truck causing it to turn left of center and strike another vehicle head-on. The driver of that car, 76-year-old Carol Engle, of Tiffin, was pronounced dead at the scene. Gottfried suffered only minor injures. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

