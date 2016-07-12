Driver dies after tanker carrying raw sewage overturns in crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver dies after tanker carrying raw sewage overturns in crash

WOOD COUNTY, OH

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Wood County. 

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday on SR 235 north of Oil Center Road in Jackson Township. 

Troopers say 24-year-old Brandon Helberg was headed southbound on SR 235 on his way to a medical emergency, with emergency lights and sirens activated, when he attempted to pass a commercial truck. The driver of the truck, 50-year-old Dale Dunaway, then traveled off the right side of the road, overturning the truck, which was hauling a tanker filled with raw sewage. Dunaway was trapped inside and was pronounced dead at the scene. Helberg was uninjured. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

