Overnight fire leaves Monclova Twp. home destroyed

An overnight fire left a home completely destroyed in Monclova Township Tuesday.

It happened on the 3600 block of Chrissy at Maumee Western Road. Officials say someone driving by spotted the fire and called 9-1-1.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene. Neighbors say the house id vacant and up for sale.

The cause of the fire in still under investigation.

