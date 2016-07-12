TFD investigates vacant house fire on Cherry and Condley - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Fire is now investigating a vacant house fire on Cherry and Condley. 

It happened early Tuesday morning. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and luckily no major damage was done. 

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set. 

