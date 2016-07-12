Love triangle lands Toledo woman behind bars - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Love triangle lands Toledo woman behind bars

A Toledo woman was arrested Monday night after stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the arm with a knife. 

Dominique King, 26, is charged with one count of felonious assault. According to Toledo police, when King went to Bryan Smith’s house on the 400 block of Eldale Court on Saturday, July 9, his new girlfriend answered the door. That’s when officers say King lunged at Smith and stabbed him with a steak knife in the arm. 

Police say King and Smith have known each other since high school and dated each other for a short period of time earlier this year. 

Smith was treated at the University of Toledo Medical Center. 

King faced was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday. 

