Love triangle lands Toledo woman behind bars

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo woman was arrested Monday night after stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the arm with a knife.

Dominique King, 26, is charged with one count of felonious assault. According to Toledo police, when King went to Bryan Smith’s house on the 400 block of Eldale Court on Saturday, July 9, his new girlfriend answered the door. That’s when officers say King lunged at Smith and stabbed him with a steak knife in the arm.

Police say King and Smith have known each other since high school and dated each other for a short period of time earlier this year.

Smith was treated at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

King faced was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday.

