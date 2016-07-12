Deputy says man threatened to kill him over a Straw-Ber-Rita

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Toledo man was arrested Monday afternoon after threatening the life of a Lucas County Sheriff’s deputy over an alcoholic beverage.

James White, 22, is charged with robbery, resisting arrest and menacing.

A deputy responded to the Shell gas station on the 800 block of Monroe St. near downtown Toledo around 11 a.m. on reports of a theft.

A worker at the store says White tried to steal a Straw-Rer-Rita, an alcoholic beverage, but was told he couldn’t leave the store.

The deputy says White shoved him several times causing bruising and scratches. He says White made comments that he wasn’t going to go back to prison, and he would kill him if he didn’t let him leave the store.

White was arrested and booked in the Lucas County Jail.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.