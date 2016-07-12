Deputy says man threatened to kill him over a Straw-Ber-Rita - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Deputy says man threatened to kill him over a Straw-Ber-Rita

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was arrested Monday afternoon after threatening the life of a Lucas County Sheriff’s deputy over an alcoholic beverage.

James White, 22, is charged with robbery, resisting arrest and menacing.

A deputy responded to the Shell gas station on the 800 block of Monroe St. near downtown Toledo around 11 a.m. on reports of a theft. 

A worker at the store says White tried to steal a Straw-Rer-Rita, an alcoholic beverage, but was told he couldn’t leave the store.

The deputy says White shoved him several times causing bruising and scratches. He says White made comments that he wasn’t going to go back to prison, and he would kill him if he didn’t let him leave the store.

White was arrested and booked in the Lucas County Jail.

