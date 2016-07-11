What's the Marathon Classic? Dane Sanzenbacher explains...

Next Week: Starts off cool and mostly dry, ends warm, steamy and stormy!More >>
Next Week: Starts off cool and mostly dry, ends warm, steamy and stormy!More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The theme for Sunday's show is "Old, New, Borrowed and Blue." The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.More >>
The theme for Sunday's show is "Old, New, Borrowed and Blue." The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.More >>
There is no indication from the Ohio Attorney General's Office as to why the alert was canceled.More >>
There is no indication from the Ohio Attorney General's Office as to why the alert was canceled.More >>
The fight against child hunger in the nation will take a blow from 50 tiny, but mighty, Freedom School Scholars in Toledo.More >>
The fight against child hunger in the nation will take a blow from 50 tiny, but mighty, Freedom School Scholars in Toledo.More >>
Toledo mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz will be accepting an early endorsement from the International Association of Firefighters Local 92 on Monday, July 17. .More >>
Toledo mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz will be accepting an early endorsement from the International Association of Firefighters Local 92 on Monday, July 17. .More >>
Nature’s Nursery is a rehabilitation center for wild animals. In this year alone they have taken in more than 1,800 animals.More >>
Nature’s Nursery is a rehabilitation center for wild animals. In this year alone they have taken in more than 1,800 animals.More >>