Toledo searches for illegal sewer lines, keep drinking water safe

This year, crews with the Toledo Waterways Initiative could start addressing what is now considered illegal sewer lines in the Lockwood/Devilbiss neighborhood.

When the city's sewer collection system was first built in the 1800s, the storm water and sanitary sewage ran together. That's no longer legal, and it's up the multi-million dollar Toledo Waterways Initiative (TWI) to go through and separate the lines. It's all to keep our drinking water clean.

"So the storm water, clean storm water, can go to the river, and the sanitary sewage then goes to the waste water treatment plant," said Julie Cousino, TWI program administrator.

But Cousino says not all lines are found in the historic records. So, once they've separated all obvious lines, they have to do post-construction investigations to find the others.

"We've done dye testing, which has to be scheduled with the individual property owners, and we've also done some smoke testing, we do all kinds of investigation with that, and sewer inspections," said Cousino. "We do those investigations to narrow down where the illicit discharge, where the illicit connections are, so we know what to do for the removal of those."

Cousino says they fixed all the more obvious lines several years ago, but 'off the records' illegal lines running in the Lockwood/Devilbiss neighborhood are next to go, following a $1.7 million loan approved by Toledo City Council.

"Any neighborhood that we're doing the sewer separation, it's standard. We do the the post-construction monitoring to make sure that we have the clean water, clean storm water, going into the rivers," said Cousino.

Cousino says the next neighborhood up for the sewer separation project is the north Swan Creek area.





