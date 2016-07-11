Maumee and Toledo area expect to be home base for some GOP convention-goers

Northwest Ohio could have a connection to next week’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Some convention-goers could make this their home base. There are only so many hotels in Cleveland, and it appears rooms are going fast this far west of the convention city.

While the focus of their attention will be on Quicken Loans Arena starting next Monday and, likely, nominee Donald Trump, GOP supporters may rest their heads in Northwest Ohio.

Maumee Mayor Rich Carr said he has been told that all Maumee's hotels like the ones on Dussel Drive will be filled next week.

“Yeah, I'm surprised,” Carr said. “But I guess when you take a look at how many hotel rooms there are and how many people are coming to that convention, I guess it shouldn't be a surprise.”

Carr said hotel/motel tax receipts are up in the city and the convention will only increase that revenue more.

The Maumee mayor believes it is a chance to show off Maumee's restaurants, the downtown and recreational activities - like the swimming pool at Rolf Park.

“If they bring family members, they're not going to be able to get into the convention. So a lot of them may choose to stay at the hotels during the day and then they will use the businesses in the Maumee and Perrysburg and Toledo area,” Carr said.

The Maumee Chamber of Commerce is ready to take advantage of the chance to promote the city.

“A lot of times people don't know that until they get here and find something they like. So once you get that new set of eyes, it's a great way to

keep that connection even if that person isn't established or resident here. You now have gained a customer that you can try to work with," said Taylor Burciaga, Executive Director for the chamber.

Carr added that all of Lucas County stands to benefit from new consumers in the area.

“Not just Maumee, but really all of Lucas County. We've got the zoo, we got the Mud Hens stadium, we've got the metroparks. We got a lot to offer and this gives an opportunity for them to see Northwest Ohio,” he said.

Maumee police are working with the hotels on how they can help keep visitors' belongings safe, using extra patrols and bicycle officers.

Rich Nachazel, President and CEO of Destination Toledo, Toledo's Chamber of Commerce, said they have only had a few calls about the convention - mostly about overnight stops as people head to Cleveland.



Nachazel said the Toledo area is an affordable “next exit” from the Cedar Point area and what visitors can save on hotel costs, they can use for the amusement park or activities in the area.



