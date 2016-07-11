Players take safety precautions while playing Pokemon Go in Toledo

If you haven't heard, Pokemon Go is a new, interactive smart phone game that send players into their real-life neighborhoods, looking for virtual Pokemon characters.

Players tell WTOL 11, Downtown, Toledo is a hot spot for characters.

"It's a great spot. I just caught a 'Taurus' and I haven't seen one yet until I came down here, so it's kinda neat," says Scott Johnson, who plays Pokemon Go.

Unfortunately, the game is coming with some negative consequences.

Three men in Missouri have been charged with armed robbery after allegedly using the game to find players at specific locations and then robbing them at gunpoint.

Toledo police say there haven't been problems here, but players should make sure not to be too distracted.

Lieutenant Joe Heffernan with Toledo Police says, "Always be thinking ahead. Always be looking ahead. Be aware of your surroundings and you should

be fine. Also, be respectful to other people's property."

Players tell WTOL they aren't really concerned about their safety, but are taking extra precautions while playing at night.

"A bunch of us made a Facebook group, about 100 plus of us. We all try to get together, go out as a group, it's a lot safer that way." Soncrant says, "Probably go to more of a safer neighborhood. Maybe a park that I know of," says Johnson.

Different Pokemon are found in specific environments, so be sure to play responsibly.

