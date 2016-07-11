Pokemasters gear up to catch em all at Fifth Third Field

All the Ash Ketchum's of Toledo get ready to catch your Pokemon at Fifth Third Field. The home of the Mud Hens is hosting a Pokemon Go Night.

The popular characters have been spotted all around Fifth Third Field.

On Wednesday, July 20 Pokemasters can roam around the ballpark and Hensville.

The field gates will open early at 5:30 p.m., giving Pokemasters the chance to capture their Pokemon before the Mud Hens game against the Pawtucket.

Trainers are invited to search the Main Concourse and Hensville Park for Pokemon.

After the game, fans will be able to traverse down the warning track to continue their conquest.

The event is free with a ticket to the game.

Purchase tickets to the game here.

