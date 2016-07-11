2016 Marathon Classic Forecast

It's a Toledo tradition like no other...the LPGA Marathon Classic!

Come tournament time Thursday, the chance of scattered thunderstorms will be possible. Rain chances will remain scattered, so no major disruptions to play will be expected.

Dry weather will be expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

