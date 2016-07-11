Tam-O-Shanter closed after power outage - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tam-O-Shanter closed after power outage

(Source: Tam-o-shanter website) (Source: Tam-o-shanter website)
(WTOL) -

The Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania is closed after losing power. 

The hockey facility will be closed at least until Wednesday. 

All activities scheduled at the facility are also cancelled until then.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly