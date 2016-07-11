Walleye moving to Western Conference for 2016-17 season - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Walleye moving to Western Conference for 2016-17 season

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The ECHL has just announced the divisional alignment for the 2016-17 season, and it's bringing big changes! 

The Toledo Walleye are moving to the Western Conference Central Division. 

"The new format will allow most teams to have a better chance of playing traditional rivals in the first two rounds of the playoffs, and to allow for more economical travel." 

