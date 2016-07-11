Now Boarding: Myrtle Beach and beyond

Myrtle Beach is one of America's top family destinations year after year that, most likely, you or someone you know has visited.

Toledo Express has had flights to Myrtle Beach in the past, but they were unsuccessful.

Now, another attempt has been underway for a little more than a month. The terminal is fairly busy Friday and Monday mornings when direct flights arrive and depart for Myrtle Beach.

WTOL 11 wanted to know are these flights full and are the fliers satisfied?

Joella Hunter is heading to Myrtle Beach to visit her daughter who recently moved to the coastal city.

"I'm excited. She just moved there in mid-May and they just opened this June 1, so I'm really excited," she said.

It's the ease of a non-stop flight that makes the trip appealing for Hunter and other passengers like Samantha Dejong - traveling from South Carolina to Toledo.

"It was a lot quicker and instead of having to stop, usually we go to Atlanta and then fly straight, so it was just a lot faster," Dejong said.

Jessica Marzolf is also traveling from South Carolina.

"It was easy, traveling with a nine-year-old and almost one-year-old, but it was definitely easy," Marzolf said.

The price is another big reason passengers tell us they chose the Allegiant flight out of Toledo Express.

"We took the Myrtle Beach flight because it was actually a lot less expensive for us. We live in Charleston and we were able to get three tickets for the price of one if we were to fly out of Charleston," Marzolf said.

Jeff Skillman is from Toledo and took the flight to Myrtle Beach.

"It's lovely, makes it real easy. Don't have to go up to Detroit, fight your way down there and back. It's affordable. My family and I just really enjoyed it all," he said.



The flights have received glowing reviews from all the passengers we talked to, but just how popular has the new flight been?

The Lucas County Port Authority's Manager of Airport Operations and Airline Affairs, Joe Rotterdam, says business is good.

"Everything we've heard from Allegiant is that they're pleased thus far with the bookings and advanced bookings for the rest of the summer," he said.

The Myrtle Beach flight is the first new flight for Toledo Express since 2013 and the Port Authority says it could be a sign of more flights to come in the future.

"Anytime you can get an airline to add service at the airport, it shows that you're on their radar map and by Allegiant adding this flight, it shows that Toledo is an integral part of their system. And the success of this flight, if the community uses this flight, it just keeps adding to Allegiant's desire to add more non-stop options out of Toledo Express Airport," says Rotterdam.

Leaders at Port Authority believe Myrtle Beach flights will be successful this time around because they fit within Allegiant Air's wheelhouse.

"They have a vacation-type package available to customers where you can just buy your flight, you can buy your accommodation through them, rental cars, attractions, Allegiant really is the perfect model to serve Myrtle Beach from Toledo Express," says Rotterdam.

The indication from passengers is that this flight may have staying power.

"Definitely, I would love to take this flight again," said flier Jeff Skillman.

Before Myrtle Beach, the last time a new flight was added at Toledo Express was a direct flight to Punta Gorda, Florida in 2013. That flight is still running today.

Port Authority says it is always in talks with other airlines to add additional hubs to Toledo for more non-stop and connecting options for travelers.



