OCCS conference held at UT

Over 200 Ohio charter school teachers and administrators will meet for the third annual Ohio Council of Community Schools’ (OCCS) conference July 12 -13 at The University of Toledo.

This year’s keynote speaker is Ruby Payne, Ph.D., an international expert on the mindsets of economic classes and overcoming the hurdles of poverty. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from Jeanne Allen, one of the nation’s most accomplished and relentless advocates for education reform, and from Dr. Jesse W. Jackson III, a counselor and educator with a focus on leadership and teamwork.

Afternoon breakout sessions will explore issues including how to affect positive change in educational systems, aiding in the transition to postsecondary education and new opportunities for positive behavioral interventions, among others.

For more information on the event click here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.