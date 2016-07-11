ProMedica to open new outpatient surgery center, medical office building

ProMedica will soon open a new outpatient surgery center and medical office building.

The Parkway Surgery Center and Physicians Genito-Urinary Surgeons building is set to open July 18.

The building, located on Executive Parkway, is said to be about 56,000 square feet and allows more space to be held for treatment.

The space will hold 12 operating suites for different surgeries like urological, gynecological, plastic, and overall general procedures. The new building will also have 30 patient exam rooms for ultra sounds and bladder testing.

"So, What it will offer is a very convenient easy way to get in and out for our patients and have their procedures in a facility that is trained for outpatients," said Dr. Emmett Boyle.

The doors of the new center is set to open on Monday, July 17.

