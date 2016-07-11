Food distribution sites remain open to assist families in Flint

Families in Flint are still dealing with the effects of the city's water crisis.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan have partnered with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to hand out nutritious food that can help limit the effect of lead exposure.

Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last. Upcoming July dates are:

Wednesday, July 13, at 10 a.m. – Flint First Wesleyan Church, 3825 Davison Road.

Thursday, July 14, at 2 p.m. – Vermont Christian Church, 1201 Lippincott Blvd.

Friday, July 15, at noon – St. Luke New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale.

Tuesday, July 19, at noon – Mid Michigan Community Outreach, 901 Chippewa St.

Wednesday, July 20, at noon – Reaching the World, 6815 Verdun St.

Thursday, July 21, at noon – Foss Avenue Baptist Church, 1159 E. Foss Ave.

Friday, July 22, at 11 a.m. – Bethel United Methodist Church of Christ, 1309 Ballenger Highway

Tuesday, July 26, at noon – Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 1417 N. Stevenson St.

Wednesday, July 27, at 10 a.m. – Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis. St.

Thursday, July 28, at 1 p.m. – Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.

To make a donation to the food bank or for more information, visit www.FBEM.org.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.