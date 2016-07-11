Thunderbirds take flight in Toledo this weekend

The highly anticipated Toledo Air Show kicks off this weekend!

It's been 12 years since the air show landed in Toledo.

The Thunderbirds take flight at the Toledo Express Airport July 16 - 17.

General Admission is $30 for adults, $22 for kids 5 - 12, and $10 for seniors as well as active military and military dependents. Kids 0 - 4 as well as first responders and military in uniform are FREE.

General Admission ticket holders can park either at Lot 1, just west of Toledo Express on SR 20-A or Lot 2 north of Airport Highway, across from the airport. Both lots have a free shuttle service.

Buy your tickets here.

