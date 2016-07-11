Fresh & Tasty Lunch Ideas from Dei Fratelli - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fresh & Tasty Lunch Ideas from Dei Fratelli

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Lettuce Boats

Prep Time: 6 minutes 
Servings: 6+      

Feta and Tomato 

1 Cup Dei Fratelli Petite Diced tomatoes, drained
1/2 Cup Feta cheese
1/4 Cup Kalamata olive
6 Romaine leaves

Combine all ingredients and mix well.
Spoon into romaine leaves. 

Prep Time: 6 minutes      
Servings: 6+    

Chicken Bruschetta 

1 Cup Dei Fratelli Petite Diced Tomatoes, drained 
8 Basil leaves, sliced thin 
1 tsp garlic, chopped
1 Cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 Cup grilled chicken, precooked 
6 Romaine leaves

Combine all ingredients and mix well.
Spoon into romaine leaves

Prep Time: 6 minutes      
Servings: 6+ 

Shrimp and Avocado 

1 Cup Dei Fratelli Petite Diced Tomatoes, drained 
1/2 Cup precooked salad shrimp, roughly chop 
1/2 avocado, diced 
1/4 lime, juiced 
6 Romaine leaves

Combine all ingredients and mix well. 
Spoon into romaine leaves.

