Sandusky man behind bars after 6 hour stand off with police

SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

A Sandusky man accused of keeping police at bay for more than six hours is now behind bars. 

According to the Sandusky Register, 25-year-old Darvell Martin is facing multiple charges, including felonious assault, after police say he held a woman against her will inside of a home Sunday morning. 

Martion is also accused of threatening to shoot at officers.  

He is set to face a judge Monday.

