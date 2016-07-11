Downed power lines close Napoleon and Campbell Hill Road

A downed utility pole on Napoleon and Campbell Hill Road south of Bowling Green caused some delay on the roadway Monday.

Crews say a vehicle hit the pole and was trapped for some time. The driver was eventually able to get out.

The Bowling Green Municipal Electric Department worked to get the downed power lines back up.

Tune into WTOL 11 for more First Alert Traffic updates all morning long.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.