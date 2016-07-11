Woman revived overnight; police looking for shooter

Toledo police are searching for a shooter that left a woman for dead overnight.

The shooting happened outside of Bretz Nightclub in Uptown Toledo just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11.

Medics say when they arrived on scene, the woman was dead. They worked to revive her by performing CPR in the middle of Adams Street.

We're told by a detective on scene that the victim was alive when taken to the hospital.

A witness says that the victim walked out of the nightclub and started arguing with someone in a car.

The witness says moments later, she heard four gunshots.

She says one of those hit the victim in the chest.

The other bullets landed on a car and shattered glass outside the club.

Police say it's likely the victim knows her shooter.

Stay with WTOL for the latest developments on this breaking news.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.